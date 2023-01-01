Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Eagle
/
Eagle
/
Muffins
Eagle restaurants that serve muffins
JoVinos
1044 S Ancona Ave, Eagle
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
$3.75
More about JoVinos
Zeeks Pizza - Eagle
2826 s eagle rd, Eagle
No reviews yet
Great Notion Blueberry Muffin Tarte Ale
$7.00
More about Zeeks Pizza - Eagle
Browse other tasty dishes in Eagle
Chicken Salad
Reuben
Brisket
Cheeseburgers
Turkey Clubs
Gnocchi
Burritos
Chai Lattes
More near Eagle to explore
Boise
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Meridian
Avg 4.1
(43 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Moscow
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(256 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(782 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(863 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(371 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(84 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1202 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston