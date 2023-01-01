Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Eagle

Go
Eagle restaurants
Toast

Eagle restaurants that serve muffins

Main pic

 

JoVinos

1044 S Ancona Ave, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.75
More about JoVinos
Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza - Eagle

2826 s eagle rd, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Great Notion Blueberry Muffin Tarte Ale$7.00
More about Zeeks Pizza - Eagle

Browse other tasty dishes in Eagle

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Brisket

Cheeseburgers

Turkey Clubs

Gnocchi

Burritos

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Eagle to explore

Boise

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (43 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (782 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1202 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston