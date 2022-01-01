Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Eagle

Eagle restaurants
Eagle restaurants that serve pies

Flying Pie

398 South Eagle Road, Eagle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" 7. Triple Pie$22.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
10" 7. Triple Pie$14.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
14" 7. Triple Pie$26.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
Red Bench Pizza

2826 S Eagle rd ste 100, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Meatball Pie
MEATBALL PIE$18.00
Mozzarella / Ricotta / Housemade Meatballs / Roasted Tomato / Roasted Garlic / Basil
