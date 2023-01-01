Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Eagle

Eagle restaurants
Eagle restaurants that serve shrimp salad

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Garlic Shrimp Salad$21.00
Crispy honey garlic glazed shrimp, butter lettuce and Napa cabbage, pickled ginger, carrots, cilantro, cashews, green onions, crispy rice noodles, apples and sesame ginger vinaigrette
Grapefruit Avocado Shrimp Salad$20.00
Grilled shrimp, arugula, avocado, grapefruit, red onion, fennel, cashews, shaved Parmesan and grapefruit vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Eagle

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Charbroiled Spicy Shrimp Salad$15.00
Sambal, garlic and lime-marinated white shrimp and mixed greens with blue cheese vinaigrette, diced tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.
