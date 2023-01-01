Shrimp salad in Eagle
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle
|Honey Garlic Shrimp Salad
|$21.00
Crispy honey garlic glazed shrimp, butter lettuce and Napa cabbage, pickled ginger, carrots, cilantro, cashews, green onions, crispy rice noodles, apples and sesame ginger vinaigrette
|Grapefruit Avocado Shrimp Salad
|$20.00
Grilled shrimp, arugula, avocado, grapefruit, red onion, fennel, cashews, shaved Parmesan and grapefruit vinaigrette