Tacos in Eagle

Eagle restaurants
Eagle restaurants that serve tacos

Rembrandts image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rembrandts

93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle

Avg 5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Two scrambled eggs, black beans, pepper jack & cotija cheese, chipotle & cilantro lime cremes, pico de gallo, choice of meat, wrapped in flour or corn tortillas
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wagyu Tacos$18.00
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bardenay Steak Tacos$13.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin on warm yellow corn tortillas with pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce and Cotija cheese.
Fusion Pork Tacos$11.00
Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork shoulder on warm yellow corn tortillas with black bean spread, arugula, and harissa-red pepper jam.
Bardenay Fish Tacos$11.00
Flash-fried, panko-breaded cod on warm yellow corn tortillas with poblano cream, shredded cabbage, scallions, and cilantro.
