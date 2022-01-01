Tacos in Eagle
Eagle restaurants that serve tacos
Rembrandts
93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Two scrambled eggs, black beans, pepper jack & cotija cheese, chipotle & cilantro lime cremes, pico de gallo, choice of meat, wrapped in flour or corn tortillas
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle
|Wagyu Tacos
|$18.00
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle
|Bardenay Steak Tacos
|$13.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin on warm yellow corn tortillas with pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce and Cotija cheese.
|Fusion Pork Tacos
|$11.00
Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork shoulder on warm yellow corn tortillas with black bean spread, arugula, and harissa-red pepper jam.
|Bardenay Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Flash-fried, panko-breaded cod on warm yellow corn tortillas with poblano cream, shredded cabbage, scallions, and cilantro.