The Old Barn Bar & Grill - 19570 150th Avenue
Open today 7:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
19570 150th Avenue, Jim Falls WI 54748
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Olsons Ice Cream - Chippewa - 611 N Bridge St
4.5 • 207
611 N Bridge St CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI 54729
View restaurant
Wissota Chophouse- Chippewa Falls
No Reviews
100 North Bridge Street Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
View restaurant