Eagle Park Brewing Company

Open today 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

621 Reviews

$

823 E. Hamilton Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Classic Fish Fry$14.00
Three Pieces Of Beer Battered Cod Served With A Mound Of Crispy Fries, House Made Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce And Toasted Marbled Rye. All Fish Fry's Are Hand Battered To Order. Please Allow Some Extra Time For You Order To Be Prepared!
Cheese Curds$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
Wisconsin Classic Burger$12.00
Two Smashed Beef Patties Topped With Beer Braised Onions, Dijonaise, And White American Cheese On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
Chicken Wrap$12.00
Your Choice Of Grilled Or Fried Chicken As A Jerk Or Buffalo Wrap. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
EP Nachos$9.00
Tortilla Chips Topped With Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, and Cilantro. Served With A Side Of Sour Cream and Smoked Jalapeño Salsa.*
(6) Chicken Wings$9.00
Brined, Cooked And Fried To Crispy Perfection. Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce Or Dry Rub, And Served Choice Of Dipping Sauce.
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
A Full Pound Of Fried Cauliflower Tossed In Your Choice Of Wing Sauce Or Dry Rub. Served With Your Choice Of Dipping Sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
(3) Pretzel Sticks$7.00
Salted German Style Pretzel Sticks Served With A Side Of Beer Cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee WI 53202

Directions

