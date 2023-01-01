Eagles Lafayette - 3208 South 18th Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3208 South 18th Street, Lafayette IN 47909
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Teays River Brewing & Public House
4.5 • 519
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurant
Señor Tacos - 1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F
No Reviews
1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
(OLD ACCOUNT - DO NOT USE) HuHot Mongolian Grill (old) - Lafayette
4.3 • 1,310
Pavilions, 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurant