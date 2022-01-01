Go
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill

Eagles Nest is a La Crosse and UWL favorite located directly across from Mitchell Hall on Campbell Road.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1914 Campbell Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)

Popular Items

SPICY CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Crispy chicken diced and tossed in buffalo sauce wrapped with shredded lettuce, co-jack cheese, jalapenos, and ranch.
BASKET FRIES$7.00
Seasoned french fries served with choice of our homemade garlic aioli or sriracha aioli.
1 LB TRADITIONAL WINGS$12.00
Traditional bone-in wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with American cheese and 2 strips of Apple-wood smoked bacon.
10 BONELESS WINGS$12.00
Breaded boneless wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.
CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP$12.00
Grilled chicken breast wrapped with co-jack cheese, shredded  lettuce, bacon, tomato, and ranch dressing.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.00
1/4 pound patty topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.
HALF CURDS$6.00
Hand-battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, served with ranch or marinara.
5 BONELESS WINGS$6.00
Breaded boneless wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheeseburger$10.00
Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1914 Campbell Rd

La Crosse WI

Sunday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:45 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:45 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:45 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

