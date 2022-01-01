Go
Earls G Dumplins

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$3.89
Comes with your choice grilled, grilled marinated, fried or fried plain flour. Choose one side.
Roll$0.46
Kids Catfsh$5.99
Smaller portion of the regular fish plate around 5oz-6oz of breaded strips. Comes with one size.
Chicken Fried Chicken$9.39
Just like our Fried Steak Dinner but for chicken fans. Coumes with your choice of 2 side
Catfish plate$9.99
These tenders hand breaded pieces of fried fish comes with hushpuppies or your choice of bread & 2 sides
Chicken Tenders Plate (6)$9.09
Strips of white chicken meat lightly breaded in our house-recipe seasoning
Pork Tenderloin$9.99
Comes with your choice of 2 sides
Chicken Tenders Plate(5)$8.29
Strips of white chicken meat lightly breaded in our house-recipe seasoning
Country Fried Steak$11.99
Chicken Livers$7.89
Perfectly fried chicken livers. Comes with your choice of 3 sides
Location

1707 Old Gallatin Rd

Scottsville KY

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:02 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
