Earl's Rib Palace

Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people.
Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2121 South Broadway • $$

Avg 4.6 (855 reviews)

Popular Items

CHOPPED BRISKET$12.00
LARGE SOFT DRINK$3.00
RANCH
HOT SAUCE
HOT & MILD SAUCE
SIDES
Individual Sides
#1/2 LB. CHEDDAR BURGER$13.00
BIG EARL$19.00
Two-meat combo
SUPER LOADED POTATO$12.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
MILD SAUCE
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2121 South Broadway

Edmond OK

Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
