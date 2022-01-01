Earl's Rib Palace
Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people.
Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2121 South Broadway • $$
Edmond OK
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
