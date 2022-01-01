Go
Toast

Earl's Rib Palace

Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people.
Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5508 West Memorial Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1536 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDES
Individual Sides
BIG EARL$19.00
Two-meat combo
KIDS SANDWICH (1 MEAT)$6.00
#1/2 LB. CHEDDAR BURGER$13.00
MILD SAUCE
RANCH
SUPER LOADED POTATO$12.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
CHOPPED BRISKET$12.00
HOT SAUCE
HOT & MILD SAUCE
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5508 West Memorial Rd

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hideaway Pizza

No reviews yet

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

Nhinja Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Oklahoma City

Firebird’s Meat Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston