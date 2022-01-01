Go
Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people.
Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4414 W. Reno Ave. • $$

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)

Popular Items

THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH$13.00
Two meat combo.
KETCHUP
#1/2 LB. CHEDDAR BURGER$13.00
BIG EARL$19.00
Two-meat combo
MILD SAUCE
DEVILED EGGS (6)$5.00
RANCH
LARGE SOFT DRINK$3.00
SIDES
Individual Sides
CHOPPED BRISKET$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4414 W. Reno Ave.

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

