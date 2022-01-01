Go
Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people.
Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6816 N Western Ave. • $$

Avg 4.3 (397 reviews)

Popular Items

HOT SAUCE
SUPER LOADED POTATO$12.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
PULLED PORK$12.00
CHOPPED BRISKET$12.00
KIDS SANDWICH (1 MEAT)$6.00
RANCH
#1/2 LB. CHEDDAR BURGER$13.00
BIG EARL$19.00
Two-meat combo
SIDES
Individual Sides
MILD SAUCE
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6816 N Western Ave.

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
