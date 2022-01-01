Go
Earl's Rib Palace

Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people.
Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.

10 West Main

Popular Items

BIG EARL$19.00
Two-meat combo
KIDS SANDWICH (1 MEAT)$6.00
EARLAPEÑOS$9.00
6 Bacon wrapped jalapeños stuffed with mozzarella cheese and fried.
SUPER LOADED POTATO$12.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
LARGE SOFT DRINK$3.00
SIDES
Individual Sides
#1/2 LB. CHEDDAR BURGER$13.00
CHOPPED BRISKET$12.00
RANCH
MILD SAUCE
Location

10 West Main

Yukon OK

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
