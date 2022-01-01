Earl's Sandwiches
An Arlington staple since 2005, we roast our meats in-house, top them off with fresh ingredients and serve it all up on locally baked bread. Check out our selection of signature sandwiches or try one of our monthly "Fab 4" specials.
2605 Wilson Blvd
Popular Items
Location
2605 Wilson Blvd
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fire Works - Courthouse
Fire Works is an American pizzeria and bar, serving wood-fired pizzas, a full menu with other great options, craft beer, great wines and awesome cocktails in the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.
Mexicali Blues Inc
Come in and enjoy the Mexican Food!
Green Pig Bistro
We are closed Saturday, April 9 for a private event. We reopen for Brunch on Sunday, April 10.
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.