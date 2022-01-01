Go
Earl's Sandwiches

An Arlington staple since 2005, we roast our meats in-house, top them off with fresh ingredients and serve it all up on locally baked bread. Check out our selection of signature sandwiches or try one of our monthly "Fab 4" specials.

2605 Wilson Blvd

Popular Items

Hand-Cut French Fries
Twisted Philly
Grilled eye round beef topped with beer-battered onion rings, sliced cherry peppers and cheese sauce on grilled ciabatta.
Cuban Club
Pork loin, prosciutto, provolone, chipotle mayo, honey mustard and deep-fried sweet pickles stacked between three pieces of grilled sourdough.
Sweet Potato Fries
Potato Chips$1.69
Honorary Doctorate
Freshly roasted turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mixed greens and sundried tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.
Chipotle Turkey
White and dark turkey, chipotle mayo, bacon and mixed greens on grilled ciabatta.
Turkey Cranberry
Turkey breast, cranberry relish, mayo and lettuce on grilled multigrain.
Roast Beef and Cheddar
With horseradish mayo on grilled sourdough.
Pork and Fries
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Pork loin, chipotle mayo, french fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickles and chopped onions on grilled ciabatta.
2605 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
