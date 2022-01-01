Go
Early Harvest Diner

Fresh and local is best

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

25 Broadway St • $$

Avg 4.6 (355 reviews)

Popular Items

Hash it up$15.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheese BR Sandwich$7.95
CYO Omelette$8.95
Side Of Meat
The Triple Double$14.00
Rappie Pie$14.00
Plain Pancakes$7.25
Bacon, Egg & Cheese BR Sandwich$7.95
Hash Browns$2.50
Home Fries$2.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

25 Broadway St

Wakefield MA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
