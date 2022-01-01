Go
Early to Rise

We serve scratch-made brunch every weekend. All of our breads, bacon and hot sauce are made in-house. Come spend your morning with us in lovely Nob Hill.
Our earliest delivery time is 9:00 A.M.
WE ARE CLOSED THIS WEEK AND WILL BE BACK ON SEP 4TH!!!

SMOKED SALMON

1098 Jackson St • $$$

Avg 5 (254 reviews)

Popular Items

Lox Bagel Sandwich$12.00
Hand-cut salmon, chive schmear, capers, tomato and red onion.
Bagels & Lox Picnic Bag$32.00
Four fresh, hand-rolled and boiled bagels with 4 oz of Santa Barbra Smokehouse salmon, chive schmear, capers, sliced tomato and red onion.
We will usually include two everything, one sesame and one plain bagel. Availability may be limited, though, especially later in the day.
Smoked Salmon (4 oz)$15.00
Our lox are smoked next to an open fire for 36 hours. Made locally by Santa Barbra Smokehouse.
Made-to-Order Donut$2.50
Fried to order! Enjoy one of our warm donuts simply rolled in sugar or filled with this weeks "Deluxe" flavor (rotates weekly).
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
Shrimp simmered in a roasted prawn broth and ladled over white grits with sautéed mushrooms, burnt sweet onions, bacon and two poached eggs.
Veggie Bagel Sandwich$8.00
Chive schmear, cucumber, tomato, red onion and avocado.
Hot Sauce (5 oz)$10.00
This takes about eight months to make. Vinegar is mixed with green coriander in the spring and left to infuse until the peppers are done fermenting at the end of the year.
Coffee (12 oz) - Pickup Only$3.00
Tightrope blend by Highwire Coffee in Oakland.
Our beans are roasted fresh every week.
**HOT BEVERAGES CANNOT BE DELIVERED**
Farm Eggs (6)$6.00
Farm fresh eggs with a yolk of liquid gold.
Italian Greyhound - 16 oz bottle$10.00
Fresh grapefruit juice, vodka, Lo-Fi Gentian amaro and lime.
Our signature cocktail.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1098 Jackson St

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

