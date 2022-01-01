Go
Toast

Earth Bowl Superfoods

Come in and enjoy!

20491 Alton Pkwy Suite D

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Medium 16oz$10.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Small 12oz$8.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Large 24oz$13.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint$2.95
See full menu

Location

20491 Alton Pkwy Suite D

Lake Forest CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aroma Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

Aroma Pizza and Pasta specializes in providing quality food and service to our local Baker Ranch, Irvine, and Lake Forest community. We make delicious pizzas, pastas, subs, sandwiches, wings, calzones, and salads.
Order now and enjoy! You won't be disappointed.

Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sal's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MAMÓN

No reviews yet

Offering delicious breakfast, lunch, and carryout options. We specialize in balancing a well rounded diet to accommodate all lifestyles. Our menu features vegan, vegetarian, and animal products. Gluten free options available!
REWARDS SIGNUP
https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewardsSignup
REWARDS LOOKUP
https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewards

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston