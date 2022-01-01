Go
Earth Bowl Superfoods

Open today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

182 Reviews

$

28251 Crown Valley Parkway Suite D

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Popular Items

Medium 16oz$10.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Large 24oz$13.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Small 12oz$8.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

28251 Crown Valley Parkway Suite D, Laguna Niguel CA 92677

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen

No reviews yet

Rangeen meaning colorful in Hindi is a new and fresh take on Indian cuisine. India signifies different cultures, myriad food and flavor profiles, and fresh and colorful ingredients. California represents the same. People coming from all walks of life, food and flavors from everywhere across the world. We, at Rangeen, aim at combining the traditional dishes from India with a fresh Californian twist. Rangeen holds up to its name with its bright, colorful and casual yet elegant atmosphere. Come and join us with your friends for a Rangeen meal.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

The Original Patsy's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Earth Bowl Superfoods

orange star4.9 • 182 Reviews

