Go
Toast

Earth, Wood & Fire

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

1407 Clarkview Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)

Popular Items

Raspberry Cosmo$10.00
Grapefruit Crush$9.50
Cobb$14.75
romaine lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado and ranch dressing
Large House$12.95
romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, banana peppers, red onion, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Sm Summer$9.45
Field greens, blueberries, strawberries, mandarin oranges and toasted almonds with lemon vinaigrette
Perfect Margarita$12.00
Moscow Mule$9.50
Small Caesar$8.50
romaine lettuce, housemade croutons, parmesan crisps and roasted garlic caesar dressing
Large Lorenzo$12.95
arugula, belgian endives, blue cheese crumbles, red seedless grapes, macadamia nuts and lemon vinaigrette
Large Caesar$11.75
romaine lettuce, housemade croutons, parmesan crisps and roasted garlic caesar dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1407 Clarkview Rd

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Garden & Grounds Bistro

No reviews yet

We are all about choices and Southern Hospitality! Healthy? Vegan? Non-GMO? Hungry? We are here for you and will always treat you as our special guest.

Boh-Taco

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

Bonjour Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston