Earthbar
Come in and enjoy!
5750 Wilshire Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
5750 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Met Him At A Bar
We are your neighborhood homemade pasta bar! We also offer a full bar with select Italian wines that pair great with our food!
Grazie!
Met Her At A Bar
Your hip little neighborhood cafe, specializing in homemade waffle creations and other amazing brunch options! We also offer select beer and wine to pair with your food.
Thanks!
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!
Commerson
Come in and enjoy!