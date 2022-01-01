Go
Toast

Earthbar

Come in and enjoy!

5750 Wilshire Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rockstar$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Focus Coffee$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Chocolate Supreme$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
See full menu

Location

5750 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Met Him At A Bar

No reviews yet

We are your neighborhood homemade pasta bar! We also offer a full bar with select Italian wines that pair great with our food!
Grazie!

Met Her At A Bar

No reviews yet

Your hip little neighborhood cafe, specializing in homemade waffle creations and other amazing brunch options! We also offer select beer and wine to pair with your food.
Thanks!

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Commerson

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston