Go
Toast

Earthbar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES

1560 Mission St • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Mint Chip$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Blueberry Bliss$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Berry Blaze$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
PB Protein Bowl$12.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1560 Mission St

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RICH TABLE

No reviews yet

Rich Table is the culinary vision of Chefs Evan and Sarah Rich. With over three decades of combined experience in San Francisco and New York high-end restaurants, the team brings with them a wealth of talent, knowledge of quality foods and wine, and connections with the best farms and purveyors. Rich Table is a place with no dress code, where the food speaks for itself. Evan and Sarah believe that eating out should be relaxed, fun and exciting. It should remind you of the good times you share with family while introducing you to new tastes in the company of friends. The staff at Rich Table use their years of experience to provide food that is expertly prepared and served, while set in a surrounding that is modern, convivial, and comfortable.

Reception at Chorus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rintaro

No reviews yet

An izakaya and bento-ya in San Francisco

Menya Kanemaru

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston