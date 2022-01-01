Go
  • .......Earth's Harvest.......

We are now offering dine in and takeout. Come in and enjoy! Providing you with the best Chef inspired food you've ever had!

835 Central Ave, Suite 100

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich$7.00
Farm Egg/ Cheddar/ Choice of Bread
Harvest Chicken Wrap$13.50
Roasted Chicken/ Black Bean Spread/ Cheddar/ Greens/ Tomato/ Onion/ Spicy Mayo
Banh Mi Sandwich$13.75
Choice of Protein/ Cucumber/ Pickled Onion, Carrot & Daikon/ Fresno Peppers/ Cilantro/ Spicy Mayo/ Tonkatsu Sauce/ Baguette
Granite Strong$6.25
Blueberry/ Banana/ Almond Milk/ Chocolate Protein/ Peanut Butter
603 BLT$11.50
Bacon/ Baby Lettuce/ Tomato/ Pickled Onion/ Garlic Mayo/ Toasted Milk Bread
Smooth Operator$6.25
Banana/ Espresso/ Peanut Butter/ Almond Milk/ Almonds/ Cacao Nibs/ Flax/ Agave
-Can Be Made Decaf upon Special Request-
Mango Mama$6.25
Banana/ Strawberry/ Mango/ Orange Juice/ Hemp Hearts
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Kale/ Peppers/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Homies/ Cheddar/ Farm Eggs/ Wheat Wrap
Ali Baba$13.00
Roasted Turkey/ Spicy Feta/ Garlic Hummus/ Greens/ Tomato/ Sprouts/ Red Onion/ Focaccia
Banh Mi Bowl$14.50
Choice of Protein/ Cucumber/ Pickled Onion, Carrot, & Daikon/ Fresno Peppers/ Cilantro/Soft Egg/ Spicy Mayo/ Tonkatsu Sauce/ Rice
Location

Dover NH

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
