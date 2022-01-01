Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Easley

Easley restaurants
Easley restaurants that serve burritos

Tipsy Taco Easley - 102 Southern Center Way

102 Southern Center Way, Easley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$13.30
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
Black Bean Burrito$11.20
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
Beer-Braised Pork Burrito$13.30
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
More about Tipsy Taco Easley - 102 Southern Center Way
Item pic

 

Willy Taco - WT Easley

5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640, Easley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Bowl$10.00
Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions
Cali Burrito$15.00
Grilled marinated steak, crispy tater tots, queso blanco, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, rancheros, served with tots and salsa verde
More about Willy Taco - WT Easley

