Burritos in Easley
Easley restaurants that serve burritos
More about Tipsy Taco Easley - 102 Southern Center Way
Tipsy Taco Easley - 102 Southern Center Way
102 Southern Center Way, Easley
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$13.30
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
|Black Bean Burrito
|$11.20
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
|Beer-Braised Pork Burrito
|$13.30
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
More about Willy Taco - WT Easley
Willy Taco - WT Easley
5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640, Easley
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.00
Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions
|Cali Burrito
|$15.00
Grilled marinated steak, crispy tater tots, queso blanco, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, rancheros, served with tots and salsa verde