Quesadillas in Easley

Easley restaurants
Easley restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tipsy Taco Easley - 102 Southern Center Way

102 Southern Center Way, Easley

TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.30
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla$10.20
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Filet Mignon Quesadilla$17.00
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Willy Taco - WT Easley

5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640, Easley

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Quesadilla$13.00
Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo?
Seasoned ground beef, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema
Cheese Quesadilla$8.50
Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo?
Cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema
