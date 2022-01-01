Quesadillas in Easley
Easley restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Tipsy Taco Easley - 102 Southern Center Way
Tipsy Taco Easley - 102 Southern Center Way
102 Southern Center Way, Easley
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.30
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
|Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla
|$10.20
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
|Filet Mignon Quesadilla
|$17.00
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
More about Willy Taco - WT Easley
Willy Taco - WT Easley
5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640, Easley
|Beef Quesadilla
|$13.00
Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo?
Seasoned ground beef, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.50
Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo?
Cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema