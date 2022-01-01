Tacos in Easley
Tipsy Taco Easley - 102 Southern Center Way
102 Southern Center Way, Easley
Birria De Res Tacos
|$14.40
Three grilled corn tortillas with Monterey jack cheese, onions, cilantro & authentic Mexican braised beef served with consume (au jus dipping sauce)
Cowboy Taco
|$4.30
Beer-braised pork, Tipsy slaw, and Cannonball BBQ sauce
Chicken Coop Taco
|$4.80
Fried chicken, Cannonball BBQ sauce, Tipsy slaw and spiked avocado ranch
More about Willy Taco - WT Easley
Willy Taco - WT Easley
5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640, Easley
Taco 101 Chicken
|$4.00
Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Tacos 101 Beef
|$4.00
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Kid Beef Taco
|$6.00