East Amherst restaurants you'll love

Go
East Amherst restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • East Amherst

East Amherst's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try East Amherst restaurants

D'Avolio - Transit Rd image

 

D'Avolio - Transit Rd

9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MEATBALL SANDWICH$13.95
FOCACCIA BREAD, MEATBALLS, PARM CHEESE, PESTO, SPINACH, RED ONION & RED SAUCE
HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA$19.95
BASIL PESTO, HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN, ASIAGO CHEESE, MOZZARELLA, SPICY BROCCOLI, RED ONION & BANANA PEPPER.
DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE$17.95
WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK & ARUGULA.
More about D'Avolio - Transit Rd
Falletta's Restaurant image

 

Falletta's Restaurant

8255 Clarence Center Rd., East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Artichoke$30.99
Chicken cutlets topped with an artichoke cream sauce. Served with our mashed potatoes.
Nanna's Famous Cannolis$8.99
Tube-shaped Italian pastry filled with ricotta cheese.
Homemade Meatball$4.95
Mrs. Falletta's Homemade Meatball
More about Falletta's Restaurant
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst

Avg 4.1 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg French Fries$4.49
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Stinger Sub 12"$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Maizal Mexican Kitchen image

 

Maizal Mexican Kitchen

4840 N French Road, East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Chips and Salsa$2.49
For when the free one with your order just isn't enough.
Guacamole$7.49
Made fresh and simply with mashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime and salt.
Queso$6.49
Traditional melty goodness. Goes well with corn chips.
More about Maizal Mexican Kitchen
Pita Gourmet image

FRENCH FRIES

Pita Gourmet

6031 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad Whole
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
Authentic Gyro$9.00
(Wrap)- Seasoned blend of beef and lamb, slow roasted, and steamed to perfection, topped with our famous Tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion
Chicken Caesar$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap) choice of veggies, Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing
More about Pita Gourmet
Almaza Grill image

GRILL

Almaza Grill

9370 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almaza Family Dinner #2- Sides$61.00
2 Whole Rotisserie Chickens (8 pieces) served with 4 Large sides serves 8 people
Pastelillos App$12.00
A sample of all! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini dressing and pita.
Baklava$2.00
More about Almaza Grill
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

9350 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#60 Soul Stealer$12.75
Chicken Fingers, Honey Stinging Garlic Sauce, Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Sriracha Mayo, Seasoned Fries on a toasted Sub
#41 Pittsburgh$12.75
Chopped Steak, melted Provolone, seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Coleslaw, Tomato, Mayo, Oil on a toasted Sub
#4 Park Avenue$12.00
Turkey, BLT, Provolone, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
Pie-O-Mine - Greens image

 

Pie-O-Mine - Greens

9430 Transit Rd., E. Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Small$11.39
BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, chicken, and bacon
Cheese Large$16.39
Red sauce and shredded mozzarella
Classic Small$10.39
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
More about Pie-O-Mine - Greens
Schnitzel & Co Transit image

 

Schnitzel & Co Transit

9210 Transit Road, East Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Potato Pancakes$4.50
with homemade applesauce
Fish Fry Platter$14.50
breaded, beer battered or broiled, potato pancakes, german potato salad or fries & apple slaw
Chicken Schnitzel$16.50
topped with fontina cream sauce
More about Schnitzel & Co Transit
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

5989 Transit Road, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Zoe Restaurant image

 

Zoe Restaurant

5701 Transit Road, East Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Zoe Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

TACO COMMUNITY BEER

6449 Transit Rd, East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about TACO COMMUNITY BEER

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Amherst

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Map

More near East Amherst to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston