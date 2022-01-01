East Amherst restaurants you'll love
More about D'Avolio - Transit Rd
D'Avolio - Transit Rd
9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst
|Popular items
|MEATBALL SANDWICH
|$13.95
FOCACCIA BREAD, MEATBALLS, PARM CHEESE, PESTO, SPINACH, RED ONION & RED SAUCE
|HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA
|$19.95
BASIL PESTO, HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN, ASIAGO CHEESE, MOZZARELLA, SPICY BROCCOLI, RED ONION & BANANA PEPPER.
|DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE
|$17.95
WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK & ARUGULA.
More about Falletta's Restaurant
Falletta's Restaurant
8255 Clarence Center Rd., East Amherst
|Popular items
|Chicken Artichoke
|$30.99
Chicken cutlets topped with an artichoke cream sauce. Served with our mashed potatoes.
|Nanna's Famous Cannolis
|$8.99
Tube-shaped Italian pastry filled with ricotta cheese.
|Homemade Meatball
|$4.95
Mrs. Falletta's Homemade Meatball
More about Jim's SteakOut
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst
|Popular items
|Lg French Fries
|$4.49
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
|Stinger Sub 12"
|$12.89
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"
|$12.99
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Maizal Mexican Kitchen
Maizal Mexican Kitchen
4840 N French Road, East Amherst
|Popular items
|Extra Chips and Salsa
|$2.49
For when the free one with your order just isn't enough.
|Guacamole
|$7.49
Made fresh and simply with mashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime and salt.
|Queso
|$6.49
Traditional melty goodness. Goes well with corn chips.
More about Pita Gourmet
FRENCH FRIES
Pita Gourmet
6031 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Popular items
|Greek Salad Whole
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
|Authentic Gyro
|$9.00
(Wrap)- Seasoned blend of beef and lamb, slow roasted, and steamed to perfection, topped with our famous Tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion
|Chicken Caesar
|$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap) choice of veggies, Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing
More about Almaza Grill
GRILL
Almaza Grill
9370 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Popular items
|Almaza Family Dinner #2- Sides
|$61.00
2 Whole Rotisserie Chickens (8 pieces) served with 4 Large sides serves 8 people
|Pastelillos App
|$12.00
A sample of all! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini dressing and pita.
|Baklava
|$2.00
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
9350 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Popular items
|#60 Soul Stealer
|$12.75
Chicken Fingers, Honey Stinging Garlic Sauce, Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Sriracha Mayo, Seasoned Fries on a toasted Sub
|#41 Pittsburgh
|$12.75
Chopped Steak, melted Provolone, seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Coleslaw, Tomato, Mayo, Oil on a toasted Sub
|#4 Park Avenue
|$12.00
Turkey, BLT, Provolone, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub
More about Pie-O-Mine - Greens
Pie-O-Mine - Greens
9430 Transit Rd., E. Amherst
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Small
|$11.39
BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, chicken, and bacon
|Cheese Large
|$16.39
Red sauce and shredded mozzarella
|Classic Small
|$10.39
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
More about Schnitzel & Co Transit
Schnitzel & Co Transit
9210 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Popular items
|Side Potato Pancakes
|$4.50
with homemade applesauce
|Fish Fry Platter
|$14.50
breaded, beer battered or broiled, potato pancakes, german potato salad or fries & apple slaw
|Chicken Schnitzel
|$16.50
topped with fontina cream sauce
More about Zoe Restaurant
Zoe Restaurant
5701 Transit Road, East Amherst
More about TACO COMMUNITY BEER
TACO COMMUNITY BEER
6449 Transit Rd, East Amherst