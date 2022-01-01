East Amherst Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in East Amherst
More about Pita Gourmet
FRENCH FRIES
Pita Gourmet
6031 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Popular items
|Greek Salad Whole
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
|Authentic Gyro
|$9.00
(Wrap)- Seasoned blend of beef and lamb, slow roasted, and steamed to perfection, topped with our famous Tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion
|Chicken Caesar
|$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap) choice of veggies, Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing
More about Almaza Grill
GRILL
Almaza Grill
9370 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Popular items
|Almaza Family Dinner #2- Sides
|$61.00
2 Whole Rotisserie Chickens (8 pieces) served with 4 Large sides serves 8 people
|Pastelillos App
|$12.00
A sample of all! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini dressing and pita.
|Baklava
|$2.00