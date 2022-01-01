East Amherst Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
East Amherst restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in East Amherst

Pita Gourmet image

FRENCH FRIES

Pita Gourmet

6031 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad Whole
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
Authentic Gyro$9.00
(Wrap)- Seasoned blend of beef and lamb, slow roasted, and steamed to perfection, topped with our famous Tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion
Chicken Caesar$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap) choice of veggies, Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing
More about Pita Gourmet
Almaza Grill image

GRILL

Almaza Grill

9370 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almaza Family Dinner #2- Sides$61.00
2 Whole Rotisserie Chickens (8 pieces) served with 4 Large sides serves 8 people
Pastelillos App$12.00
A sample of all! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini dressing and pita.
Baklava$2.00
More about Almaza Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

5989 Transit Road, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Amherst

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Map

More near East Amherst to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston