Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baklava in
East Amherst
/
East Amherst
/
Baklava
East Amherst restaurants that serve baklava
FRENCH FRIES
Pita Gourmet - (Clarence Center)
6031 Transit Road, East Amherst
Avg 4.7
(2444 reviews)
Baklava
$4.50
(Homemade)
More about Pita Gourmet - (Clarence Center)
GRILL
Almaza Grill
9370 Transit Road, East Amherst
Avg 4.7
(196 reviews)
Baklava
$2.00
More about Almaza Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in East Amherst
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tenders
Turkey Wraps
Garden Salad
Chips And Salsa
Cookies
Grilled Chicken
Cinnamon Rolls
More near East Amherst to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Sanborn
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(438 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(232 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston