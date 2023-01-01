Burritos in East Amherst
East Amherst restaurants that serve burritos
More about Maizal Mexican Kitchen
Maizal Mexican Kitchen
4840 N French Road, East Amherst
|Burrito Grande
|$10.95
A 12-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed full of your favorite protein, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, and cheese.
|Burrito Americano
|$14.95
Everyone loves a good comeback story. A house favorite, this burrito is a 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed full of seasoned ground beef, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, and lettuce then smothered in melty queso.
|Zapoteco Burrito
|$13.95
Your favorite fajita done burrito style. Grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms with your favorite protein all rolled up tight and smothered in queso and ranchero sauce.