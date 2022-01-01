Caesar salad in East Amherst
East Amherst restaurants that serve caesar salad
D'Avolio - Transit Rd
9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
|$7.95
Pita Gourmet
6031 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Caesar Salad Side
Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
|Caesar Salad Whole
Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
9350 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Sm Caesar Salad
|$5.50
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
|Lg Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons