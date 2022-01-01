Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
Toast

East Amherst restaurants that serve caesar salad

D'Avolio - Transit Rd image

 

D'Avolio - Transit Rd

9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$7.95
More about D'Avolio - Transit Rd
Pita Gourmet image

FRENCH FRIES

Pita Gourmet

6031 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad Side
Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
Caesar Salad Whole
Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about Pita Gourmet
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

9350 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Caesar Salad$5.50
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
Lg Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine - Greens

9430 Transit Rd., E. Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad Large$9.79
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Small$7.39
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing
More about Pie-O-Mine - Greens

