Cheeseburger subs in East Amherst
East Amherst restaurants that serve cheeseburger subs
More about Jim's SteakOut
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
9350 Transit Road, East Amherst
|HALF #32 Cheeseburger Sub
|$7.50
3/4 lb. Black Angus Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup on a toasted Sub .
|#32 Cheeseburger Sub
|$13.50
3/4 lb. Black Angus Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup on a toasted Sub .