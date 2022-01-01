Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
East Amherst
/
East Amherst
/
Cheesecake
East Amherst restaurants that serve cheesecake
D'Avolio Transit Rd
9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst
No reviews yet
CREM BRÛLÉE CHEESECAKE
$7.25
More about D'Avolio Transit Rd
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
9350 Transit Road, East Amherst
Avg 4.7
(551 reviews)
Oreo Cheesecake
$4.50
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
Browse other tasty dishes in East Amherst
Chicken Parmesan
Cannolis
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Cheeseburgers
Chocolate Cake
Quesadillas
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near East Amherst to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(227 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Sanborn
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(227 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(194 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(284 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston