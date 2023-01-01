Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate fudge in
East Amherst
/
East Amherst
/
Chocolate Fudge
East Amherst restaurants that serve chocolate fudge
D'Avolio Transit Rd
9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst
No reviews yet
CHEESECAKE FACTORY CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE
$9.95
More about D'Avolio Transit Rd
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
9350 Transit Road, East Amherst
Avg 4.7
(551 reviews)
German Chocolate Fudge Pie
$3.75
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
Browse other tasty dishes in East Amherst
Hummus
French Fries
Chicken Wraps
Pasta Salad
Chocolate Cake
Cake
Turkey Wraps
Clams
More near East Amherst to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(294 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Depew
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Sanborn
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(294 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(492 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(371 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(206 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston