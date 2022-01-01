Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve cookies

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst

Avg 4.1 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

9350 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Snickers Cookies$3.25
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine - Greens

9430 Transit Rd., E. Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.50
More about Pie-O-Mine - Greens

