Cookies in East Amherst

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.69
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
9350 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
|Snickers Cookies
|$3.25