Enchiladas in East Amherst
East Amherst restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Maizal Mexican Kitchen
Maizal Mexican Kitchen
4840 N French Road, East Amherst
|Enmoladas (Mole Enchiladas)
|$18.95
Just like your favorite enchiladas we roll up juicy shredded chicken in corn tortillas then cover it in our famous mole negro sauce and finish it with queso Oaxaca, red onion, and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice.
|Enchiladas Tradicional
|$14.95
Three corn tortillas full of juicy shredded chicken all covered in melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Finished with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream with a side of Spanish rice.
|Enfrijoladas (Bean Enchiladas)
|$17.95
A fancy name for Bean enchiladas, we dip corn tortillas and roll them with nomino (yerba santa infused refried beans) and finished with grilled carne asada, fresh sliced avocado, cilantro, and queso fresco.