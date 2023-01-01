Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve enchiladas

Maizal Mexican Kitchen

4840 N French Road, East Amherst

Enmoladas (Mole Enchiladas)$18.95
Just like your favorite enchiladas we roll up juicy shredded chicken in corn tortillas then cover it in our famous mole negro sauce and finish it with queso Oaxaca, red onion, and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice.
Enchiladas Tradicional$14.95
Three corn tortillas full of juicy shredded chicken all covered in melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Finished with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream with a side of Spanish rice.
Enfrijoladas (Bean Enchiladas)$17.95
A fancy name for Bean enchiladas, we dip corn tortillas and roll them with nomino (yerba santa infused refried beans) and finished with grilled carne asada, fresh sliced avocado, cilantro, and queso fresco.
Andale Mexican Restaurant - 9430 Transit Rd Suite105

9430 Transit Rd Suite105, East Amherst

Enchiladas Supremas$17.00
