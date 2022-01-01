Greek salad in East Amherst
East Amherst restaurants that serve greek salad
D'Avolio - Transit Rd
9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst
|GREEK SALAD
|$15.95
ROMAINE MIX, CHICKEN, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, RED ONION. Served with our signature greek dressing.
Pita Gourmet
6031 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Side Greek Salad
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
|Greek Salad Whole
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
Pie-O-Mine - Greens
9430 Transit Rd., E. Amherst
|Greek Salad Large
|$10.75
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
|Greek Salad Small
|$8.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing