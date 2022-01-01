Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve greek salad

D'Avolio - Transit Rd image

 

D'Avolio - Transit Rd

9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$15.95
ROMAINE MIX, CHICKEN, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, RED ONION. Served with our signature greek dressing.
More about D'Avolio - Transit Rd
Pita Gourmet image

FRENCH FRIES

Pita Gourmet

6031 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
Takeout
Side Greek Salad
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
Greek Salad Whole
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
More about Pita Gourmet
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine - Greens

9430 Transit Rd., E. Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad Large$10.75
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
Greek Salad Small$8.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
More about Pie-O-Mine - Greens

