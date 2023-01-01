Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve lasagna

Falletta's Restaurant

8255 Clarence Center Rd., East Amherst

Lasagna$24.99
Pasta layered with fresh Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella
Campobello's - 9334 Transit Road

9334 Transit Road, Swormville

Lasagna$21.00
