Quesadillas in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve quesadillas

Maizal Mexican Kitchen

4840 N French Road, East Amherst

Quesadilla Fajita$13.95
Your favorite fajita stuffed into a grilled quesadilla with loads of melted cheese. If you hold it up to your ear you can hear it sizzling.
Quesadilla$12.95
12-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed full of melted cheese and your favorite protein. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.00
Grilled flour tortilla full of melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice.
TACO COMMUNITY BEER

6449 Transit Rd, East Amherst

Kids Quesadilla$4.45
6" Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese (pick protein and toppings) Includes Juice Box
Quesadilla$7.45
10" Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese (pick protein and toppings)
Nutella Quesadilla$6.95
10" Flour Tortilla, Nutella, Covered in Cinnamon sugar
