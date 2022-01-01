Quesadillas in East Amherst
East Amherst restaurants that serve quesadillas
Maizal Mexican Kitchen
4840 N French Road, East Amherst
|Quesadilla Fajita
|$13.95
Your favorite fajita stuffed into a grilled quesadilla with loads of melted cheese. If you hold it up to your ear you can hear it sizzling.
|Quesadilla
|$12.95
12-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed full of melted cheese and your favorite protein. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.00
Grilled flour tortilla full of melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice.
TACO COMMUNITY BEER
6449 Transit Rd, East Amherst
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.45
6" Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese (pick protein and toppings) Includes Juice Box
|Quesadilla
|$7.45
10" Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese (pick protein and toppings)
|Nutella Quesadilla
|$6.95
10" Flour Tortilla, Nutella, Covered in Cinnamon sugar