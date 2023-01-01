Shrimp tacos in East Amherst
East Amherst restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about TACO COMMUNITY BEER - 6449 Transit Rd
TACO COMMUNITY BEER - 6449 Transit Rd
6449 Transit Rd, East Amherst
|Shrimp Special Taco
|$6.45
More about The Oak Stave Drinkery and Eatery - 5989 Transit Road, East Amherst
The Oak Stave Drinkery and Eatery - 5989 Transit Road, East Amherst
5989 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Ceviche Citrus Shrimp, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Queso Fresca, pickled red Onions, Crema.
3 tacos served on flour soft tortillas.