Shrimp tacos in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

TACO COMMUNITY BEER - 6449 Transit Rd

6449 Transit Rd, East Amherst

Takeout
Shrimp Special Taco$6.45
The Oak Stave Drinkery and Eatery - 5989 Transit Road, East Amherst

5989 Transit Road, East Amherst

TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Ceviche Citrus Shrimp, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Queso Fresca, pickled red Onions, Crema.
3 tacos served on flour soft tortillas.
