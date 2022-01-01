Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in East Amherst

Go
East Amherst restaurants
Toast

East Amherst restaurants that serve steak subs

Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst

Avg 4.1 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"$19.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Steak Sub 12"$11.59
Certified Angus Steak, grilled flat, not chopped like a hoagie, with cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Steak Hoagie 8"$9.99
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

9350 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (551 reviews)
Takeout
#12 Steak Sub$12.75
Chopped Steak w/melted Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Sauce on a toasted Sub
HALF #12 Steak Sub$7.00
Chopped Steak w/melted Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Sauce on a toasted Sub
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

Browse other tasty dishes in East Amherst

Souvlaki

Cake

Turkey Wraps

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Rice Bowls

Map

More near East Amherst to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston