Steak subs in East Amherst
East Amherst restaurants that serve steak subs
Jim's SteakOut
5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst
|Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"
|$19.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Steak Sub 12"
|$11.59
Certified Angus Steak, grilled flat, not chopped like a hoagie, with cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Steak Hoagie 8"
|$9.99
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
9350 Transit Road, East Amherst
|#12 Steak Sub
|$12.75
Chopped Steak w/melted Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Sauce on a toasted Sub
|HALF #12 Steak Sub
|$7.00
Chopped Steak w/melted Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Sauce on a toasted Sub