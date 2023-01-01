Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve taco salad

Maizal Mexican Kitchen image

 

Maizal Mexican Kitchen

4840 N French Road, East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Don Leo Bowl$16.95
Chef Leo's favorite bowl filled with Spanish rice, black beans, spicy grilled chorizo, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, pickled red onions, and fresh guac.
Taco Salad - Original$12.95
Crispy fried tortilla bowl filled with your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Maizal Mexican Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Andale Mexican Restaurant - 9430 Transit Rd Suite105

9430 Transit Rd Suite105, East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$15.00
More about Andale Mexican Restaurant - 9430 Transit Rd Suite105

