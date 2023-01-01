Taco salad in East Amherst
Maizal Mexican Kitchen
4840 N French Road, East Amherst
|Don Leo Bowl
|$16.95
Chef Leo's favorite bowl filled with Spanish rice, black beans, spicy grilled chorizo, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, pickled red onions, and fresh guac.
|Taco Salad - Original
|$12.95
Crispy fried tortilla bowl filled with your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.