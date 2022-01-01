Turkey clubs in East Amherst

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

D'Avolio - Transit Rd image

 

D'Avolio - Transit Rd

9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TURKEY SANDWICH$15.95
FOCACCIA BREAD, TURKEY, TUSCAN HERB AIOLI, GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, ARUGULA & ALMONDS.
More about D'Avolio - Transit Rd
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst

Avg 4.1 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club 6"$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Club 12"$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

9350 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Triple Decker Whole$11.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Turkey Club Triple Decker 1/2$6.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine - Greens

9430 Transit Rd., E. Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$10.09
Iceberg, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Turkey, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.
More about Pie-O-Mine - Greens

