Turkey clubs in East Amherst
East Amherst restaurants that serve turkey clubs
D'Avolio - Transit Rd
9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$15.95
FOCACCIA BREAD, TURKEY, TUSCAN HERB AIOLI, GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, ARUGULA & ALMONDS.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst
|Turkey Club 6"
|$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Turkey Club 12"
|$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
9350 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Turkey Club Triple Decker Whole
|$11.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
|Turkey Club Triple Decker 1/2
|$6.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo