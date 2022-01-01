East Aurora restaurants you'll love

East Aurora restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • East Aurora

East Aurora's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try East Aurora restaurants

Rick's on Main image

 

Rick's on Main

687 E Main St, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rick's Chopped Salad$13.95
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, red onion, cheddar cheese & hard boiled egg, tossed in a parmesan peppercorn dressing then topped with crispy corn tortilla strips.
Filet Mignon$46.95
8oz filet mignon, served with roasted red potatoes & grilled asparagus finished with a roasted red pepper compound butter
Crab Cakes$18.95
with remoulade & sweet Thai chili sauces.
More about Rick's on Main
Elm Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON

Elm Street Bakery

72 Elm Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.5 (1002 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, parmesan, sourdough croutons, lemon, caesar dressing.
12in Cheese Pizza$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
12in Spicy White Pizza$24.00
roasted banana peppers, confit tomatoes, red onion, ricotta cream, oregano
More about Elm Street Bakery
G3 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G3 - Griffon Gastropub

634 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Build a Burger$15.00
Our burgers are a half-pound custom blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin made just for us! Char-grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomatoes and crispy onion nest.
Create your own burger adventure and select any combination of available add-on toppings!
Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)$15.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Panko Chicken$16.50
Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
More about G3 - Griffon Gastropub
Bar Bill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Bill

185 Main St, East Aurora

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
TO Mini Beef$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.
TO 20 Wings$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
TO Regular Beef$14.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.
More about Bar Bill
Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar image

 

Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar

634 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The MOOG$13.49
A combination that will send you to outer space. Tender Roast Beef, Provolone, thinly sliced Red Onions and our tangy Horseradish Mayo served on a fresh European Roll.
ET Mocha
Our House Specialty secret recipe! Try it HOT or ICED... it's chocolatey, creamy, and rich with just a hint of coffee. Topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Cali Dreamer$12.79
Avocado, corn, black beans, peppers, onions, romain, chipotle hummus and sriracha on a red pepper wrap.
More about Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar image

 

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

33 Elm St., E. Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Multigrain$10.50
Turkey, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Mustard on Multigrain Bread
PB&J Acai$10.50
Gluten Free/Acai, Honey, Cacao, PB Protein Powder, Banana, Strawberry w/ Cinnamon Vanilla Granola, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs
Egg, Cheese & Spinach Breakfast Sandwich$4.65
Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
Arriba Tortilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Arriba Tortilla

40 Riley Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole Dip$11.61
Avacados, cilantro, garlic, jalapenos, onions, lime, orange, salt, pepper served in a corn tortilla bowl, garnished with pico de gallo.
Quesadillas
All of our quesadillas start with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, melted to perfection & folded into a 12" tortilla. Served on the side is sour cream & pico de gallo.
Traditional Taco
Our traditional taco consists of one 8" flour tortilla or 2 hard shell corn tortillas, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream.
More about Arriba Tortilla
Irishman Pub and Eatery image

 

Irishman Pub and Eatery

160 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$9.00
hand-breaded deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing
Blarney Nachos$12.00
hand-cut potato chips, cheese sauce, black olives, hot peppers, applewood bacon, house made salsa, creme fraiche
More about Irishman Pub and Eatery
Left Coast Taco image

 

Left Coast Taco

54 Elm Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Left Coast Taco
Restaurant banner

 

Wallenwein's Hotel

641 Oakwood Avenue, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Wallenwein's Hotel

