East Aurora restaurants you'll love

Rick's on Main
687 E Main St, East Aurora
|Popular items
|Rick's Chopped Salad
|$13.95
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, red onion, cheddar cheese & hard boiled egg, tossed in a parmesan peppercorn dressing then topped with crispy corn tortilla strips.
|Filet Mignon
|$46.95
8oz filet mignon, served with roasted red potatoes & grilled asparagus finished with a roasted red pepper compound butter
|Crab Cakes
|$18.95
with remoulade & sweet Thai chili sauces.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON
Elm Street Bakery
72 Elm Street, East Aurora
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, parmesan, sourdough croutons, lemon, caesar dressing.
|12in Cheese Pizza
|$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
|12in Spicy White Pizza
|$24.00
roasted banana peppers, confit tomatoes, red onion, ricotta cream, oregano
G3 - Griffon Gastropub
634 Main Street, East Aurora
|Popular items
|Build a Burger
|$15.00
Our burgers are a half-pound custom blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin made just for us! Char-grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomatoes and crispy onion nest.
Create your own burger adventure and select any combination of available add-on toppings!
|Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)
|$15.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
|Panko Chicken
|$16.50
Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Bill
185 Main St, East Aurora
|Popular items
|TO Mini Beef
|$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.
|TO 20 Wings
|$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
|TO Regular Beef
|$14.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.
Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar
634 Main Street, East Aurora
|Popular items
|The MOOG
|$13.49
A combination that will send you to outer space. Tender Roast Beef, Provolone, thinly sliced Red Onions and our tangy Horseradish Mayo served on a fresh European Roll.
|ET Mocha
Our House Specialty secret recipe! Try it HOT or ICED... it's chocolatey, creamy, and rich with just a hint of coffee. Topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
|Cali Dreamer
|$12.79
Avocado, corn, black beans, peppers, onions, romain, chipotle hummus and sriracha on a red pepper wrap.
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
33 Elm St., E. Aurora
|Popular items
|Turkey Multigrain
|$10.50
Turkey, Arugula, Basil, Tomato, Provolone, Honey Mustard on Multigrain Bread
|PB&J Acai
|$10.50
Gluten Free/Acai, Honey, Cacao, PB Protein Powder, Banana, Strawberry w/ Cinnamon Vanilla Granola, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs
|Egg, Cheese & Spinach Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.65
Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin
FRENCH FRIES
Arriba Tortilla
40 Riley Street, East Aurora
|Popular items
|Guacamole Dip
|$11.61
Avacados, cilantro, garlic, jalapenos, onions, lime, orange, salt, pepper served in a corn tortilla bowl, garnished with pico de gallo.
|Quesadillas
All of our quesadillas start with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, melted to perfection & folded into a 12" tortilla. Served on the side is sour cream & pico de gallo.
|Traditional Taco
Our traditional taco consists of one 8" flour tortilla or 2 hard shell corn tortillas, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Irishman Pub and Eatery
160 Main Street, East Aurora
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
hand-breaded deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing
|Blarney Nachos
|$12.00
hand-cut potato chips, cheese sauce, black olives, hot peppers, applewood bacon, house made salsa, creme fraiche
Left Coast Taco
54 Elm Street, East Aurora
Wallenwein's Hotel
641 Oakwood Avenue, East Aurora