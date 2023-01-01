Bisque in East Aurora
East Aurora restaurants that serve bisque
Elm Street Bakery - Elm Street Bakery
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON
Elm Street Bakery - Elm Street Bakery
72 Elm Street, East Aurora
|Tomato Bisque
|$8.00
tomato, roasted fennel, thyme, cream
(GF, VEGETARIAN)
|Tomato Bisque
|$8.00
apple, sunchoke, cardamom, yellow curry, watermelon radish
(GF, DF, VEGAN)
|Cream of Basil
|$0.00
parsnips, basil, garlic, parmesan, cream
(GF)
G3 - Griffon Gastropub - East Aurora
G3 - Griffon Gastropub - East Aurora
634 Main Street, East Aurora
|Coconut Curry-Pumpkin Bisque -Cup
|$7.00
A perfect cold weather soup to warm your soul. Creamy bisque of
pumpkin puree. hand-crafted vegetable stock. roasted garlic. coconut
milk & warm curry spices. topped with candied pepitas & coconut
cream swirl