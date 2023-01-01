Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in East Aurora

East Aurora restaurants
East Aurora restaurants that serve bisque

Elm Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON

Elm Street Bakery - Elm Street Bakery

72 Elm Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.5 (1002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque$8.00
tomato, roasted fennel, thyme, cream
(GF, VEGETARIAN)
Tomato Bisque$8.00
apple, sunchoke, cardamom, yellow curry, watermelon radish
(GF, DF, VEGAN)
Cream of Basil$0.00
parsnips, basil, garlic, parmesan, cream
(GF)
More about Elm Street Bakery - Elm Street Bakery
G3 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G3 - Griffon Gastropub - East Aurora

634 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coconut Curry-Pumpkin Bisque -Cup$7.00
A perfect cold weather soup to warm your soul. Creamy bisque of
pumpkin puree. hand-crafted vegetable stock. roasted garlic. coconut
milk & warm curry spices. topped with candied pepitas & coconut
cream swirl
More about G3 - Griffon Gastropub - East Aurora

