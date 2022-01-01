Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in East Aurora

Go
East Aurora restaurants
Toast

East Aurora restaurants that serve burritos

Bandito Burrito image

 

Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar

634 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bandito Burrito$9.99
Our southwestern style breakfast burrito has mild chorizo sausage, sautéed peppers and onions, creamy salsa, sour cream, crumbled cornbread, egg and cheese. Then grilled in our Red Pepper Wrap.
More about Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar
Left Coast Taco image

 

Left Coast Taco

54 Elm Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
POLLO ASADO BURRITO$9.00
Citrus marinated chicken, cheese, crema, pico de gallo.
JACKFRUIT BURRITO$9.00
Braised Jackfruit with poblano, onion and pineapple, cheese, crema, pico de gallo.
El JEFE BURRO BURRITO$9.50
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema.
More about Left Coast Taco
Arriba Tortilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Arriba Tortilla

40 Riley Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burritos
A 10" flour tortilla filled with choice of meat & cheese. Served with sour cream & pico de gallo.
Burrito Bowl
For those of us that want all the goodness of Arribas burrito without the tortilla. Choose any burrito.
More about Arriba Tortilla

Browse other tasty dishes in East Aurora

Yogurt Parfaits

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chai Lattes

Chips And Salsa

Pepperoni Pizza

Muffins

Lobsters

Waffles

Map

More near East Aurora to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston