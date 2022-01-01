Burritos in East Aurora
East Aurora restaurants that serve burritos
Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar
634 Main Street, East Aurora
|Bandito Burrito
|$9.99
Our southwestern style breakfast burrito has mild chorizo sausage, sautéed peppers and onions, creamy salsa, sour cream, crumbled cornbread, egg and cheese. Then grilled in our Red Pepper Wrap.
Left Coast Taco
54 Elm Street, East Aurora
|POLLO ASADO BURRITO
|$9.00
Citrus marinated chicken, cheese, crema, pico de gallo.
|JACKFRUIT BURRITO
|$9.00
Braised Jackfruit with poblano, onion and pineapple, cheese, crema, pico de gallo.
|El JEFE BURRO BURRITO
|$9.50
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema.
FRENCH FRIES
Arriba Tortilla
40 Riley Street, East Aurora
|Burritos
A 10" flour tortilla filled with choice of meat & cheese. Served with sour cream & pico de gallo.
|Burrito Bowl
For those of us that want all the goodness of Arribas burrito without the tortilla. Choose any burrito.