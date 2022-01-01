Calamari in East Aurora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rick's on Main image

 

Rick's on Main

687 E Main St, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari & Baby Shrimp$17.95
served with an oven roasted tomato cream sauce
More about Rick's on Main
G3 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G3 - Griffon Gastropub

634 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Rhode Island Calamari$17.00
Fresh sliced calamari rings & tentacles, coated in seasoned flour, flash-fried, tossed with garlic butter, hot cherry peppers, green onions & fresh parsley, served with grilled garlic toast. We recommend using a fork!
More about G3 - Griffon Gastropub

