Chicken caesar wraps in East Aurora

East Aurora restaurants
East Aurora restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Rick's on Main image

 

Rick's on Main

687 E Main St, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.95
More about Rick's on Main
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 474 - Fisher Price

636 Girard Ave, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on a wrap.
More about Cafe Services - 474 - Fisher Price

