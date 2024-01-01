Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken caesar wraps in
East Aurora
/
East Aurora
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
East Aurora restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Rick's on Main
687 E Main St, East Aurora
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$16.95
More about Rick's on Main
Cafe Services - 474 - Fisher Price
636 Girard Ave, East Aurora
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on a wrap.
More about Cafe Services - 474 - Fisher Price
