Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in East Aurora

Go
East Aurora restaurants
Toast

East Aurora restaurants that serve chicken salad

Rick's on Main image

 

Rick's on Main

687 E Main St, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Salad$15.95
romaine lettuce with blackened chicken strips, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, roasted red peppers, shredded cheddar, pepper jack, guacamole, crispy fried onions with salsa ranch and creamy avacado dressing on the side.
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$15.95
(greek marinated & with sautéed peppers and onions) served with chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. served with toasted pita points, greek vinaigrette dressing and tzatziki sauce on the side.
More about Rick's on Main
Item pic

 

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

33 Elm St., E. Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Chicken Salad$4.50
Vegan/Gluten Free/Tofu, Vegan Mayo, Apple, Walnut, Spices, Agave, Lime, Onion, Grape
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in East Aurora

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Muffins

Avocado Toast

Reuben

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near East Aurora to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston