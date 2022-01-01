Chicken salad in East Aurora
Rick's on Main
687 E Main St, East Aurora
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$15.95
romaine lettuce with blackened chicken strips, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, roasted red peppers, shredded cheddar, pepper jack, guacamole, crispy fried onions with salsa ranch and creamy avacado dressing on the side.
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$15.95
(greek marinated & with sautéed peppers and onions) served with chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. served with toasted pita points, greek vinaigrette dressing and tzatziki sauce on the side.