Chicken sandwiches in East Aurora

East Aurora restaurants
East Aurora restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Rick's on Main image

 

Rick's on Main

687 E Main St, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich$15.95
grilled, marinated chicken breast on a toasted roll with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & provolone cheese, served with pesto mayonnaise on the side.
More about Rick's on Main
Item pic

 

G3 - Griffon Gastropub

634 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise
More about G3 - Griffon Gastropub

