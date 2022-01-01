Chicken sandwiches in East Aurora
East Aurora restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Rick's on Main
Rick's on Main
687 E Main St, East Aurora
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$15.95
grilled, marinated chicken breast on a toasted roll with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & provolone cheese, served with pesto mayonnaise on the side.
More about G3 - Griffon Gastropub
G3 - Griffon Gastropub
634 Main Street, East Aurora
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise